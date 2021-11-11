(CBS Boston) — Carson Wentz has been a solid fantasy option at quarterback for much of the season. He has at least 20 points in each of the last six weeks. In fact, the last time he failed to throw a touchdown pass was against the Tennessee Titans way back in Week 3. He’s coming off a 29-point showing against the New York Jets.

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense he’ll face this week could allow him to post similar numbers. The unit lets opposing offenses pass for 272 yards per game, one of the worst averages in the NFL.

CBSSports.com’s Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the Week 9 matchups and come up with their best options for you this week. The full list of players is below. To hear their reasoning, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast. For more fantasy advice, head over to the CBSSports.com fantasy football section, where the guys have weekly posts each week breaking down the latest news and analysis.

Stream your local NFL On CBS game live on Paramount+.

Jamey’s Starts

QB: Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Start of the Week), Projected Points: 22.2 (23.2 PPR)

QB: Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 20.8 (21.5 PPR)

RB: Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets, Projected Points: 6.0 (8.7 PPR)

RB: Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 9.0 (11.6 PPR)

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 7.6 (13.7 PPR)

TE: Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 7.6 (12.0 PPR)

Heath’s Starts

QB: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 19.4 (20.9 PPR)

RB: James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 11.4 (12.8 PPR)

RB: Michael Carter, New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 8.4 (12.3 PPR)

WR: Hunter Renfro, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 8.2 (14.0 PPR)

TE: Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 6.0 (10.8 PPR)

Dave’s Starts

QB: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 20.2 (20.7 PPR)

RB: D’Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots, Projected Points: 8.8 (10.3 PPR)

WR: Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 10.0 (14.0 PPR)

WR: Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 7.8 (13.8 PPR)

TE: Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 4.2 (8.6 PPR)

Jamey’s Sits

QB: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 19.8 (20.8 PPR)

WR: DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 7.6 (12.9 PPR)

WR: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 7.8 (13.0 PPR)

WR: Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots, Projected Points: 6.6 (11.4 PPR)

TE: Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 5.8 (9.4 PPR)

Heath’s Sits

QB: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 20.2 (20.7 PPR)

RB: Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 6.8 (7.7 PPR)

WR: Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 7.2 (11.8 PPR)

WR: Elijah Moore, New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 6.4 (10.3 PPR)

TE: Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 4.2 (8.6 PPR)

Dave’s Sits

RB: Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 8.2 (11.1 PPR)

RB: Adrian Peterson, Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 5.2 (6.3 PPR)

WR: D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 8.6 (14.6 PPR)

WR: Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets, Projected Points: 7.4 (11.9 PPR)

TE: Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 7.4 (11.9 PPR)