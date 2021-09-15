(CBS Miami)– Week 3 of the college football season rolls on this weekend, and the Alabama Crimson Tide have proven to be just as dominant as ever. Nick Saban’s team has scored over 40 points in each of its first two games, and quarterback Bryce Young has seven touchdowns and no interceptions. The #1 Crimson Tide head to Gainesville to take on #14 Florida on CBS this Saturday at 3:30 pm ET.

CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith chatted with CBS Sports College Football analyst Brian Jones about the big SEC matchup on CBS, what he likes about Young and what Florida can do to pull off the upset. Jones also previewed the full slate of college football games on CBS Sports Network. On Saturday, UConn takes on Army at 12 pm ET on CBS Sports Network, SMU travels to Louisiana Tech at 3:30 pm ET, Utah and San Diego State battle at 7pm ET. And the night ends with a huge road test for #14 Iowa State at UNLV.

“I’m anxious to see if these quarterbacks for Florida, who have just been turning up in the first two games,” said Jones. “Florida is averaging 381 yards on the ground, and they’ve gone from the number one passing offense to the number one rushing offense in the early part of the season. Can those quarterbacks do that against tougher competition, which Alabama is going to bring to bear. On the flip side, their defense lost a lot of luster in the Swamp. This will be a major test for them, going up against Bryce Young, who has been outstanding as a first-year starter and all those wide receivers he has at his beck and call. Can this Gator defense reclaim some of the glory of years past.”

Meanwhile, it’s been a rough start to the season for the UConn Huskies. They are 0-3, and Randy Edsall resigned as head coach. Their opponent on Saturday is Army, who has not lost a game this year and is coming off an impressive performance against Western Kentucky. Jones likes what the Black Knights can do on the ground in this game.

“You should look for another beatdown for UConn,” said Jones. “It hasn’t been going good is an under statement. They are about as rotten as an open grave. Army had a fantastic win last week against Western Kentucky. Army was actually passing on the Hilltoppers. They opened up the game with touchdown passes and that loosened up that front and then they were able to do what they do best in run the rock. They are going to run through UConn like running water.”

At 3:30pm ET on Saturday, CBS Sports Network will feature an intriguing matchup between SMU & Louisiana Tech. SMU has a bigtime offense, but Jones thinks Louisiana Tech will be ready to put up a good fight in this one.

“Louisiana Tech is going to be a tough out, they always are,” said Jones. “SMU likes to chuck it around and Sonny Dykes also wants some balance. He likes to run the rock and also be physical in the trenches. We’ll see if they accomplish that. Skip Holtz has the same mindset. He teaches a physical brand of football, so it should be pretty exciting.”

On Saturday night, Utah, out of the Pac-12, will look to rebound after a loss to BYU with a road game against San Diego State. The Aztecs just went to the University of Arizona and took down the Wildcats 38-14, and that proved to Jones that they are not afraid of anyone.

“San Diego State is not afraid of the Pac-12,” said Jones. “I think they’ve won their last four or five versus Pac-12 schools, including last weekend against Arizona. Utah has to pick up the pieces after losing to their rival BYU. They didn’t block well upfront, and they weren’t as physical as Kyle Whittingham teams usually are. They have to find that game again as far as winning in the trenches. If they can do that, I think they win. San Diego State wants to run the ball. Greg Bell and others in that backfield run downhill and straight at you. I think, if you can stop them and force San Diego State to pass the ball, Utah has a good chance of winning the ball game. But don’t sleep on Aztecs.”

The night of college football on CBS Sports Network wraps up with a bigtime matchup between #14 Iowa State and UNLV. The Cyclones lost by 10 to the rival Iowa Hawkeyes last week and will be looking to get it together against a UNLV team that has yet to win a game in 2021. Jones thinks this is just what the doctor ordered for Iowa State.

“Iowa State was out-physicaled last week verses their rival Iowa,” said Jones. “Iowa offensively didn’t have a ton of yardage, but they benefited from the turnovers. Interceptions, fumbles and that defense was just incredible going up against Breece Hall and Brock Purdy. UNLV has been competitive in the early part of the season, and they’re 0-2. And I believe Matt Campbell will have his team ready and get that bad taste out of their mouth and get a much needed win on the road.”