(CBS Local Sports) — Week 0 is nearly upon us, and, with that, so is college football. CBS Sports has extended its roster for college football coverage across CBS and CBS Sports Network. And that coverage starts with UConn vs. Fresno state on CBS Sports Network, one of five games this weekend.

CBS Sports’ broad college football coverage extends to action in the SEC and Mountain West. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, and Jamie Erdahl are back to call the network’s marquee game each week. That includes the Air Force-Navy game that kicks off the CBS Television Network season on September 11, the SEC ON CBS Game of the Week, which starts the following week with Alabama vs. Florida, and the annual Army-Navy classic in December.

Play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle, new to CBS Sports, joins analysts Aaron Murray and Rick Neuheisel and sideline reporter Jenny Dell to cover other SEC ON CBS games.

Rich Waltz, Taylor, and Dell will be the lead announce team for CBS Sports Network. They headline a growing roster of talent that includes newcomers like analyst Donte Whitner, a former Ohio State safety, and play-by-play announcers Chris Lewis and Chick Hernandez.

Controversial calls will be handled by Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, who returns as CBS Sports’ college football Rules Analyst.

The college football coverage continues every Tuesday night from 9:00 to 11:00 ET with Inside College Football. Adam Zucker, along with Brian Jones, Randy Cross, Neuheisel, and Taylor will break down matchups and storylines and look ahead to upcoming action.