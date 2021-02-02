(CBS Local)- The Super Bowl will have fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida this Sunday. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of fans will be limited to allow for social distancing. As a further safety measure, the league is providing every fan that attends a PPE kit that includes, among other things, masks and hand sanitizer.

The #NFL is providing all 25,000 fans with these free PPE kits upon arrival at the stadium for #SBLV. All personnel and fans, including the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes who are receiving free tickets from the NFL, will be required to wear face coverings through the game. pic.twitter.com/X4RrKuSj5c — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) February 2, 2021

Fans in attendance will be required to wear masks throughout the game as part of the league’s health and safety protocols. This goes for all fans, including the 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who will be attending the game at the invitation of the league.

The PPE kit follows up on what NFL executive Peter O’Reilly told CBS Local two weeks ago during the announcement of the invitation for healthcare workers to attend the game. O’Reilly said that part of the enhanced protocols for the game were to provide fans with a KN-95 or similarly effective masks to be worn during the game.

“It’s really about how you do that and very stringent protocols, which will be very much in place for the Super Bowl. Small pods of 2-4, where those fans will sit distanced from those other pods. And making sure clearly mandatory masks,” said O’Reilly. “At the Super Bowl itself, we’re upping that, and every fan, whether vaccinated or nonvaccinated, will receive a KN-95 mask or really effective mask. As well as all of our cleaning protocols and distancing protocols as well.”

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.