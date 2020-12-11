(CBS Local)- Fantasy football playoffs are in full swing and optimizing your lineup is even more important than ever as you set your sights on bringing home the title. The team from Fantasy Football Today is back once more with their advice for three players you should start and three you should sit at each position in Week 14.

The start of the week is Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill who draws a matchup with the 1-11 Jacksonville Jaguars this week. Jamey Eisenberg believes that Tannehill will “light up” the Jaguars this week making him a strong fantasy play.

“I like him as a Top 8 quarterback at worst, but I think he’s got Top 5 or Top 4 potential,” said Eisenberg. “Love the matchup for Tannehill who had a great game against Jacksonville in Week 2 when these two teams met.”

In that Week 2 contest, Tannehill threw for 239 yards with four touchdowns one of two games this season in which he’s tossed four TDs in a game. Joining Tannehill in the start column for quarterbacks is Los Angeles Chargers starter Justin Herbert and Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter Tom Brady. Herbert draws the miserable Falcons defense while Brady, coming off of a bye week, gets to face the Vikings at home.

Speaking of those Vikings, their quarterback, Kirk Cousins, is on Heath Cummings’ sit list for the week.

“He’s been awesome of late, but it’s mostly been against absolutely terrible defenses. It’s mostly been at home. He’s not near as good on the road this season,” said Cummings. “This Tampa defense is coming off their bye. I’m very worried about Cousins and the Vikings offense.”

For the rest of the position group start and sits for the week, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Start

QB:

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 24.5

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 26.3

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 24.2



RB:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs @ Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 11.8

Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 12.5

J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team @ San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 13.8

WR:

Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 14.3

Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 16.8

Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 13.8

TE:

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 8.5



Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 10.5



Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team @ San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 9.1



Sit

QB:

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 18.3



Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 16.0

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 18.5



RB:

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 10.8

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 12.2

DeVontae Booker, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 8.0

WR:

Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 11.2



Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 12.9

D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 12.7



TE:

Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 7.5

Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 5.9



Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 6.8