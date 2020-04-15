



The PGA Tour is already planning for its post-coronavirus comeback, or at least its downward-slope-of-the-flattened curve comeback. Plans are still developing — pandemics only afford so much certainty — but pieces are falling into place.

The schedule shuffle started in early April, when governing bodies announced new dates for three of the majors. The PGA Championship moved from May to August 3-9. What was supposed to be the season’s second major became the season’s first but will still be played at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California. The U.S. Open, now September 14-20, became the season’s second major. Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York remains the host. The Masters, at Augusta National, as always, moved to November 9-15. The Open Championship, pro golf’s fourth major, was cancelled for 2020.

FedExCup Playoff dates, including the BMW Championship, also moved back, but only by a week. And a report surfaced today that the PGA Tour is planning to return with the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11. Fans won’t be allowed to attend events early in golf’s return, and it remains unclear when they will be allowed.

The Charles Schwab is almost two months away, and a lot can happen between now and then. In the meantime, golf fans can still get their golf fix as CBS Sports re-airs select final rounds of the originally scheduled event, along with PGA Tour specials. Some of the previous winners will discuss their wins via Zoom as we re-live them at home.

It all starts — returns — with the final round of the 2016 RBC Heritage this Saturday on CBS. On that Sunday four years ago, Branden Grace fended off Luke Donald and Russell Knox with a final-round 66 to win his first Tour title. A day forward and a year back, this Sunday CBS will rebroadcast Jim Furyk’s final round at the 2015 RBC Heritage.

In the weeks to come, CBS will return to classic final rounds at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the Wells Fargo Championship and the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Below is the complete schedule on CBS:

RBC Heritage

2016 Final Round – Saturday, April 18, 3:00 – 6:00 pm

2015 Final Round – Sunday, April 19, 3:00 – 6:00 pm

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

2017 Final Round – Saturday, April 25, 3:00 – 6:00 pm

2019 Final Round – Sunday, April 26, 3:00 – 6:00 pm

Wells Fargo Championship

2015 Final Round – Saturday, May 2, 3:00 – 6:00 pm

2018 Final Round – Sunday, May 3, 3:00 – 6:00 pm

AT&T Byron Nelson