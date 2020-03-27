



It’s been reported that Roman Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania. Reigns, one of WWE’s biggest and most recognizable stars, was set to meet Goldberg for the WWE universal championship in one of the main events. The event, which was shifted from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, has already been recorded. No fans were allowed to attend, given the coronavirus health crisis.

Reigns, who has recently survived leukemia, opted not to participate, given his immune system likely remains compromised. Pro Wrestling Sheet first reported the news, and ESPN later confirmed it.

Reigns was first diagnosed with leukemia at 22 years old, but it quickly went into remission. He suffered at recurrence in 2018, which pushed him out of the ring. On Raw, in a particularly poignant moment, Reigns broke character to reveal his struggles with leukemia and his vulnerability as a person at that moment . The Superstar returned to wrestling early last year, and WWE fans greeted him with chants of “welcome back.” And his measured comeback seemed designed to peak at WrestleMania. Apparently that plan has now changed.

WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to air on April 4 and 5, with ex-NFL star Rob Gronkowski hosting the two-day event.