



In yet more coronavirus postponement news, the National Hockey League has postponed the 2020 NHL Draft . The Draft had originally been scheduled for June 26-27 in Montreal, Canada. Also postponed are the 2020 NHL Scouting Combine and the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Awards, previously set for June 1-6 in Buffalo, New York and June 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

New dates and revised details for these events have not been announced.

The NFL recently seemed to reaffirm its late April dates for the 2020 NFL Draft despite concerns around the league. The event has reportedly been moved from the Las Vegas strip to a Las Vegas television studio. The NBA has not announced any changes to the 2020 NBA Draft, currently scheduled for June 25 in Brooklyn, New York

The NHL suspended its 2019-2020 season earlier this month due to rising coronavirus concerns. No resumption date for games has been scheduled.

Here’s the announcement:

https://twitter.com/PR_NHL/status/1242920889424973835