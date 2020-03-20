(CBS Local)- The spread of the coronavirus has led to the postponement and, in some cases, cancellation of many tentpole sporting events over the last several weeks. One of those that is being felt particularly hard these days is the cancellation of this year’s Division I men’s basketball tournament, which in a normal world, would have kicked off its first round of games yesterday.

To help fans cope, CBS announced today that they will be airing six classic NCAA Tournament games this Saturday and Sunday March 21st and 22nd.

Buzzer beaters.

Historic upsets.

Unforgettable shots. This weekend, we’re bringing you some classic NCAA Tournament games on CBS. pic.twitter.com/EwNQIXp2GF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2020

The rewinds begin on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST with a re-airing of the 1982 NCAA Tournament Final between UNC and Georgetown and the special coverage ends Sunday night a 4 p.m. EST when the network will air the 2016 national championship game which saw the Villanova Wildcats knock off the North Carolina Tar Heels on a buzzer-beating three from Kris Jenkins.

The full schedule of games that will be aired is below.

Saturday, March 21:

NCAA Basketball National Championship: 1982 UNC vs. Georgetown

12:00n-2:00pm EST/9:00-11:00am PST

NCAA Basketball National Championship: 1983 NC State vs. Houston

2:00-4:00pm EST/11:00am-1:00pm PST

NCAA Basketball Regional Finals: 1992 Duke vs. Kentucky

4:00-6:00pm EST/1:00-3:00pm PST

Sunday, March 22:

NCAA Basketball National Championship: 2008 Memphis vs. Kansas

12:00n-2:00pm EST/9:00-11:00am PST

NCAA Basketball National Championship: 2019 Texas Tech vs. Virginia

2:00-4:00pm EST/11:00am-1:00pm PST

NCAA Basketball National Championship: 2016 Villanova vs. UNC

4:00-6:00pm EST/1:00-3:00pm PST