



On Thursday, Major League announced that it would extend that suspension until at least May 10 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. MLS had already announced last week that it would suspend its season by 30 days. The 2020 MLS season, which started on February 29, was about two weeks old when play stopped.

Here’s is the full statement from MLS:

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to postpone events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks, Major League Soccer has extended the postponement of its matches during this period of time. MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season. The league is also identifying other available dates. Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizations.

The league is still hoping to play all its games this season. That plan could push the MLS Cup back until early December. MLS Commissioner Don Garber said the league will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season at the appropriate time.