



The BIG3 is entering its fourth season of play this summer, and it will once against be back on the CBS family of networks.

The League announced on Monday a partnership with CBS Sports that will see select games broadcast on CBS throughout the season beginning on June 20th and culminating in the BIG3 Championship Game on August 29th. The network will air 24 games over the course of the league’s 10 event days this summer, with encore airings of the games set for CBS Sports Network.

This summer, the popular 3-on-3 league will make stops in 10 cities across the United States beginning in Memphis, TN on June 20th. There will be several key changes to the league for this summer, with the minimum age requirement lowered from 27 to 22 and the introduction of a new “Bring the Fire” rule that allows teams one challenge per half. The challenge result will be determined by an in-game one-on-one contest with the winner winning the call.

All 12 teams are back from last summer’s edition of the league, with the reigning champion Triplets, coached by WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, set to defend their title. The full list of tour dates for the BIG3’s 2020 season is as follows:

June 20th – Memphis, TN (FedEx Forum)

June 27th – New York, NY (TBA)

July 11th – Washington, D.C. (Capital One Arena)

July 18th – Minneapolis, MN (Target Center)

July 25th – Hartford, CT (XL Center)

August 1st – Sacramento, CA (Golden One Center)

August 8th – Miami, FL (AmericanAirlines Arena)

August 15th – Chicago, IL (United Center)

August 22nd – Portland, OR (Moda Center)- Playoffs

August 29th – Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena)- Championship