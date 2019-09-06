



The first week of the NFL season is officially underway following the Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Thursday night.

The return of football also means the return of fantasy football and decisions to make as you set your lineup prior to Sunday’s slate of games. Each week, we’ll bring you the opinions of CBS Sports HQ fantasy football experts Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cumming on the players that you should start and which ones you should stay away from each week.

The guys at Fantasy Football Today will break down one player to start and one player to sit at QB, RB, and WR each week to help you make your lineup decisions as you prepare to try to win your league.

In Week 1, Jamey and Dave are rolling with a pair of Baltimore Ravens as they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram appear poised to have big days against a severely depleted Dolphins team.

Start

QB: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins

RB: Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins

WR: Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sit

QB: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings

RB: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns

WR: Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins