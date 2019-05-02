



By Chuck Carroll

(CBS New York/CBS Local) — Last week’s earnings call added more uncertainty to the injuries and shakeups already affecting WWE. And another week after WrestleMania 35, with the next Money in the Bank pay-per-view still two weeks off, the WWE still has no shortage of news. Some of it’s bad, some of it’s good, and some of it just is. So much for downtime.

Daniel Bryan has received medical clearance to return to the ring, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. The nature of his injury remains uncertain. The 37-year-old former champion, whose concussion issues almost forced him into retirement, was at this week’s television tapings, but not used on camera. He is being advertised for the European tour, which begins next week.

Dean Ambrose will not be. His WWE contract just officially expired. And hours later, Ambrose posted a slickly produced video on Twitter announcing the return of his Jon Moxley persona. He used the name on the indies prior to signing with WWE. He did not announce when his first post-WWE match would take place, though some speculation has connected him to All Elite Wrestling.

Goldberg is set to return to the ring on June 7, when WWE travels back to Saudi Arabia for the third event in their long-term partnership with the country. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn’t wrestled since losing the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, who is also scheduled to appear on the show. It’s unclear whether a rematch is in the works, as no matches have been announced.

The Undertaker is also booked for the show and rumored to be facing Elias following their post-WrestleMania confrontation. Also scheduled to appear on the Saudi Arabia show are Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, current Universal Champion Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles. The unnamed show will stream live on WWE Network.

Regarding Lesnar, UFC President Dana White announced that The Beast informed him that he is retiring from MMA competition. There goes Lesnar’s leverage in negotiating contracts with WWE.

The Singh Brothers have been moved to the 205 Live roster.

WWE’s TV ratings continued to take a pounding this week, with both RAW and SmackDown sinking to new lows. Monday’s edition of RAW averaged just 2.2 million viewers, while SmackDown averaged a paltry 1.8 million viewers the following night.

In wrestling news beyond the WWE…

Don’t expect CM Punk to make a surprise appearance at this month’s AEW Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas. The former WWE Superstar will be working as a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships in Coachella, California, which is scheduled for the same time as the wrestling pay-per-view.

Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling kick off their four-night War of the Worlds tour on May 8 in Buffalo. They will run the following night in Toronto and also have a show on May 11 in Grand Rapids before wrapping up May 12 in Chicago. The final night will be headlined by a Four Corner Survival Match featuring Jeff Cobb, Jay Lethal, Rush and PCO.

