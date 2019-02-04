Super Bowl LIII was not exactly the fireworks display that we have come to expect from the big game in the last several years. The 13-3 victory for the New England Patriots over the Los Angeles Rams featured the lowest combined point total in Super Bowl history, and the only touchdown came with eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Needless to say, fans tuning in to watch were not exactly pleased. The good news for those that stayed after the game and through the trophy presentation was that Sunday night was also the debut of CBS’ new show “The World’s Best.” The talent show, featuring acts from around the world and hosted by James Corden, turned out to be the highlight of many viewers’ nights.

Good thing the World's Best follows the #Superbowl Because we sure ain't seeing it right now. — The Over-opinionated Ebony Gorilla (@EbonyGorilla) February 4, 2019

The World’s Best is infinitely more entertaining than that #SuperBowl. — Josh (@jgammontweets) February 4, 2019

How is everyone feeling about world’s best? I’ve already forgotten about the super bowl. — M (@martyns_world) February 4, 2019

I have to say. The World’s Best is a little better than the @SuperBowl. — edgiesversion (@edgiesversion) February 4, 2019

Super Bowl was underwhelming. "The World's Best" is quite good. — Verna Richardson (@ezduzit721) February 4, 2019

The World’s Best is better than the super bowl. Kinda crying too — space cowboy (@sandra_jane_) February 4, 2019

The show certainly got off on the right foot with some viewers it would seem and many were impressed by one act in particular. Enkh Erdene, a singer from Mongolia, stunned viewers with his performance of George Strait’s “Amarillo By Morning”. The reason? Erdene doesn’t speak English and yet he was able to closely mimic Strait’s voice and intonation while singing the song.

OK. Anyone watching this "The World's Best" show? The Mongolian Cowboy that sang "Amarillo By Morning," but doesn't speak any English??!?!?! OMG! 😮 — KICKS 99.1 (@KICKS991) February 4, 2019

Anyone watching The World’s Best? This Mongolian dude that doesn’t speak English just sang Amarillo By Mornin, and KILLED it! When I was in choir, we sang a lot of songs in Italian, or German, etc. It’s a little surreal watching the other side of that coin. — Tami Steffens (@ts1852) February 4, 2019

ok is anyone watching this The World’s Best show??? the mongolian cowboy just killed amarillo by morning what the heck!!!! i am SHOOK — Erin Pšajdl (@erinpsajdl) February 4, 2019

One viewer went so far as to say that Erdene’s performance outshone either of the teams that were on the field in Atlanta last night.

Non-curling tweet – the "Mongolian Cowboy" just gave a better performance on "The World's Best" than either team gave in the Super Bowl. 🤣👏 — From The Hack (@FromTheHack) February 4, 2019

“The World’s Best” returns on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS with the second round of auditions.