LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CNN) – Male cheerleaders will perform at the Super Bowl for the first time ever, cheering on the Los Angeles Rams as they take on the New England Patriots.

The Rams and New Orleans Saints made NFL history this season with the first-ever male cheerleaders on their squads.

The men, both dancers, made the Rams cheerleading squad back in March. Jinnies called making the team a “humbling and amazing” experience. Peron said there wasn’t a good reason for him not to try out for the squad.

“I was at (an L.A.) Lakers game (right before making the team) and I was watching the Laker Girls,” Peron told “Good Morning America” last summer, “and I was asking myself, ‘Why can’t I be down there?’ I’ve choreographed for girls who dance on pro teams, I’ve danced with girls on various pro teams. I just thought, ‘why not me?’”

RELATED: Rams Male Cheerleaders Ready To Hit The Sidelines This Season

The two dancers from California told Fast Company in October that they knew each other since college but were unaware they were both trying out for the same NFL squad. During auditions, Peron said he told Jinnies, “Hey, no matter what happens, we’re doing this for us and for the boys.”

Cheerleading made its league debut in 1954 with the then-Baltimore Colts, according to NFL.com. This season, 26 of the NFL’s 32 teams had cheerleaders.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.