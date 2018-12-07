Navy Midshipmen vs. Army Black Knights

Saturday, December 8, 2018, 3:00 ET

ARMY -7

Stop the presses! For the first time since 2001, Army is favored in this annual cherry on top of the regular season cake. The question: Why isn’t the number larger? The wins difference — nine for the Cadets, three for the Middies — is substantial. Though the run-oriented offenses are comparable statistically, Army holds a vast edge in rush defense with a No. 12 ranking compared to Navy’s No. 89. Though Navy’s schedule was more challenging, it fell to Air Force and Hawaii by a combined 46 points, while Army defeated both.

SportsLine Expert: Mike Tierney (30-21-2 in last 53 CFB picks)

>>MORE: See all College Football picks

Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, December 9, 2018, 1:00 ET

BALTIMORE +6.5

The Ravens are rolling on offense thanks to a rushing attack that has gained 200+ yards in three straight games. That run coincides with Lamar Jackson’s elevation to the starting lineup. This is the perfect team to take on the Chiefs, who rank 32nd in DVOA against the run and 31st in yards per carry allowed. Baltimore’s running game can limit the number of possessions for the Chiefs and keep them off the field, while the elite Baltimore defense can do enough to hold the Chiefs to a manageable point total. The Chiefs are 1-3-1 ATS after a 7-0 start, and the recent slump continues in this game.

SportsLine Expert: R.J. White (28-13-1 in last 42 NFL ATS picks)

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

Sunday, December 9, 2018, 1:00 ET

HOUSTON -4.5

The Texans’ nine-game win streak has seen a couple close calls, but they’re still 6-2-1 ATS after starting the season 0-3 SU, ATS. The area they’ve been strongest at during the streak is holding serve at home, where the average score has been 35-17 in their last three. The Texans won at Indianapolis, 37-34, in Week 4. It was their first win of the season. The Colts just had a five-game win streak snapped by a team (Jaguars) that had lost seven straight and started a backup QB (Cody Kessler), who had never won an NFL game. The Colts are desperate in the playoff hunt at 6-6, but the edge between the teams and home field is greater than the spread indicates. Texans are the play.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts (35-23-2 in last 60 NFL ATS picks)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, December 9, 2018, 4:25 ET

DALLAS -3.5

Dallas is coming off a win against everyone’s No. 1 team on the national stage, while the Eagles were locked in a one-point game with a team playing Mark Sanchez on the road behind a patchwork O-line before finally pulling away in the fourth quarter. And these teams are being considered basically even by the market? Tyron Smith should be back, which will help against an Eagles defense that has not looked as strong this year. Ezekiel Elliott should have a big game, and I’m not sure who else besides Zach Ertz can have success against this Dallas defense. He had a huge stat line in their first game, and Philly still lost at home.

SportsLine Expert: R.J. White (28-13-1 in last 42 NFL ATS picks)

Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears

Sunday, December 9, 2018, 1:00 ET

LOS ANGELES RAMS -3

Ignore the trends, nearly all of which point to Chicago. Even with QB Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) on the verge of returning, the offenses are on different planes. Rams QB Jared Goff is nimble enough to evade the Bears’ heated pass rush. Temperatures in the 20s will suit the home team, but the Rams have dealt with relatively wintry weather in SoCal this week. No snow is projected — in either area.

SportsLine Expert: Mike Tierney (47-31-1 in last 79 NFL picks)

>>MORE: See all NFL picks