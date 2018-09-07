Ryan Mayer
The first week of the NFL season means the first official week of fantasy football too. To help you wade through all the match-ups and which players you should start and sit, we’ve enlisted the help of the good folks at CBSSports.com. Fantasy football experts Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings will be here every week to give their thoughts on which guys have the best match-ups and which have well, not as favorable ones. You can check out more from the guys over at this link.
Without further ado, let’s jump into the Week 1 action.
Dave Richard
Start-
QB: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals @ Indianapolis Colts
WR: Kenny Stills, Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans
Sit-
RB: Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans
TE: Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Heath Cummings
Start-
RB: Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
TE: Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins @ Arizona Cardinals
Sit-
QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers
WR: Josh Gordon, Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
For the guys’ reasoning on each of their starts and sits, check out the video above.