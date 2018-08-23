With the NFL’s opening day two weeks away, CBS Sports just announced its broadcast teams for the upcoming season of the NFL ON CBS. The Network will feature an impressive lineup of talent for its coverage of the 2018 NFL season, which will culminate with Super Bowl LIII.

The lead team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson is back to call each week’s marquee matchup. Nantz, who also anchors CBS Sports college basketball and golf coverage, has been the Network’s lead play-by-play voice for NFL football since 2004. Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback returns for his second season in the broadcast booth, along with Wolfson, a veteran CBS Sports reporter.

The team’s coverage starts with the Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots in Week 1 and will run through the Super Bowl. The February 3, 2019 broadcast from Atlanta, Georgia will be CBS’s 20th time airing the NFL’s biggest game, the most of any network.

Other announcer teams include Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts and Evan Washburn, the Network’s No. 2 team, and Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon and Steve Tasker. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians joins Greg Gumbel and Trent Green as a game analyst, along with sideline reporter Melanie Collins.

CBS Sports has also added former referee Gene Steratore to the NFL ON CBS team. Steratore, who has 15 years of NFL experience, will serve as the Network’s Rules Analyst for the upcoming season.

THE NFL TODAY, the prototype for NFL studio shows, rolls into its 51st year, with veteran host James Brown anchoring the team of Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson. As previously, the hour-long pregame show will lead into the day’s slate of national and regional games.