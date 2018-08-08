CBS has ordered a new show called Million Dollar Mile (working title). The series will be a 10-episode high-stakes competition that confronts everyday athletes with physical and mental challenges for a chance to change their lives forever.

The show comes from Big Brother executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan with Fly on the Wall Entertainment plus LeBron James and Maverick Carter with SpringHill Entertainment, as well as Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron will oversee the project for SpringHill.

The Million Dollar Mile will be sprawled out within the streets of a major city and each contestant will have the chance to win $1,000,000 every time they run the course. In addition to the most challenging course ever designed, contestants will also have to contend with a group of elite athletes sharing one common goal – protect the money at all costs.

“LeBron represents the epitome of strength, vision and determination – all skills one will need to complete this one-of-a-kind course where every runner has a chance to win $1,000,000,” said Sharon Vuong, Senior Vice President, Alternative, CBS Entertainment. “Couple that with Allison and Rich’s unrivaled skill for storytelling and game, and we feel like we have a championship-caliber team.”

“This show takes competition series to a whole new level. It’s intense, it’s entertaining and it has a twist that will have people on the edge of their seats while also creating an opportunity to change the contestants’ lives,” said Maverick Carter, CEO of SpringHill Entertainment. “It’s exactly the type of aspirational content SpringHill Entertainment is about, and we can’t wait for people to experience it.”

For those interested in competing on Million Dollar Mile, go to www.MDMcasting.com to apply. Check back for more information on this groundbreaking series as it becomes available.