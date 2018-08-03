The PGA TOUR visits many of the country’s most scenic golf courses throughout the season. From awe-inspiring views to pleasant walks along peaceful paths, to lush, verdant scenery, each course offers more than the tee-to-hole challenge that’s expected from this level of venue.

But even among the best courses, a few stand out to the experts who visit them. So what event on the PGA Tour is the most enjoyable to cover for the experts who have seen it all?

In Gary McCord’s view, “if you don’t like to go to Pebble Beach, there’s something wrong with you. It’s just glorious at Pebble Beach.”

McCord is hardly alone in his praise of this scenic course along the central California coast, which hosts the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am every February. For Jim Nantz, “it doesn’t matter how many times you go there, you see Pebble Beach, and everything feels lined up just perfectly in the world.”

We asked CBS Sports golf analysts and personalities Amanda Balionis, Dottie Pepper, Gary McCord, Ian Baker-Finch, and Jim Nantz what they think is the most enjoyable events on the PGA TOUR. Check out the video above for their answers.

