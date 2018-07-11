Filed Under:NFL, Ryan Mayer, Saquon Barkley, Todd Gurley

Ryan Mayer

It’s workout video season. Our social media feeds are inundated on a daily basis with them as athletes get ready for their upcoming seasons. The latest one featuring Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley may be the most impressive yet.

The pair of running backs can be seen deadlifting 315 pounds before immediately doing 42-inch box jumps. As if that wasn’t punishing enough, the pair can then be seen sprinting on a treadmill.

Fair warning, your legs may get tired just by watching this video.

Barkley has been turning heads with his physique both a team mini-camp and in the ESPN Body Issue last month. Gurley was second in the league in rushing yards last year and he led the league in rushing touchdowns. After seeing this workout, it’s easy to see why.

