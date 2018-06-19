Ryan Mayer

SyncThink and the Georgia Tech sports medicine department announced a partnership on Monday that will bring the company’s EYE-SYNC technology to the Tech athletic programs to help the school better monitor and test for concussions.

The school’s 19 athletic programs will incorporate the eye-tracking VR headset to their existing concussion management protocol. Associate Director of Sports Medicine Carla Gilson said in the press release that the school is thrilled with the partnership.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to work with Scott Anderson and his team with EYE-SYNC, but even more excited about the opportunity to improve our student-athlete outcomes as it relates to understanding the complexities of mTBI care.” Georgia Tech Associate Director of Sports Medicine Carla Gilson said, “Having a more objective means to assessment may offer a clearer path to recovery and healing for our student-athletes and sports medicine staff.”

Georgia Tech is the latest school to incorporate the EYE-SYNC technology which works on the basis of eye-tracking, objectively testing an athlete’s ability to be able to synchronize with the outside world. The Yellow Jackets join University of Texas, Georgia, Iowa State, the entire Pac-12 and several other schools as partners of SyncThink as the continued vigilance on concussions in sports increases.