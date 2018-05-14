Ryan Mayer

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of the state of New Jersey, 7-2, on Monday finding that the federal ban on sports gambling is unconstitutional. The ruling gives the states the right to allow betting on sports.

Big news: The US Supreme Court rules 7-2 that the federal ban on sports gambling is unconstitutional. It rules in favor of New Jersey. … The NFL has studied this for more than a year and has been prepared for this ruling. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2018

The battle over the federal sports gambling ban began back in 2012 when the NCAA and the four major professional sports leagues sued the state of New Jersey after then-governor Chris Christie signed legislation allowing sports betting in the state. The basis for the lawsuit by the leagues was the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act which made it illegal to “sponsor, operate, advertise, promote, license, or authorize by law” sports wagering.

Some states were grandfathered in at the time that law was passed but Nevada was the only state which was given the right to allow all forms of sports wagering. As this particular case made its way through the United States court system, the courts ruled in favor of the leagues all the way up until it reached the Supreme Court. SCOTUS heard the oral arguments in the case in December of last year before handing down this decision today.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, New Jersey could begin taking bets on sports within the next few weeks because the state has been preparing for this kind of ruling for awhile. Several more states could follow.

New Jersey, the state at the heart of the Supreme Court case, can probably start taking bets in a few weeks. A couple other states perhaps in the fall. But many legislatures are in recess or at the end of session so for many states it could be a year or more before it happens — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 14, 2018

Governor Christie weighed in on the decision saying that the ruling is a “great day for the rights of states and their people to make their own decisions”