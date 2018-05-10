Ryan Mayer

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Wednesday night that star forward Paul George underwent successful surgery on his left knee. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal El Attrache in Los Angeles, CA and George is expected to need six-to-eight weeks to recover.

George and the Thunder were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Utah Jazz in six games, ending George’s first season with the team. He played in 79 games for Oklahoma City this season, averaging 21 points, five rebounds and three assists per game while shooting 40 percent from three point range. Entering the offseason, George is expected to be one of the most coveted free agents on the market assuming that he declines his $20 million dollar player option for next season. With the six-to-eight week timetable for recovery from this surgery, it’s unlikely that George would miss any significant offseason activity that would deter a team from signing him.

The list of suitors for George’s services is likely to be a fairly long one, though rumors have connected him most strongly with the Los Angeles Lakers. Oklahoma City could re-sign George as they own his bird rights and can offer him a longer deal and more money than any other franchise could under the new CBA rules.