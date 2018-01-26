Buffalo Bulls vs. Ohio Bobcats

Friday, January 26, 2018, 6:30 pm ET

OHIO +7.5

The trusty projection model sees the underdog Bobcats keeping this a one-score game and covering the spread at least two-thirds of the time Friday against Buffalo in basketball MACtion. The Bulls are only 5-13 ATS at Ohio and the underdog has an 8-2 ATS run in this series.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (20-11-1 in last 32 CBB picks)

St. Peter’s Peacocks vs. Rider Broncs

Friday, January 26, 2018, 7:00 pm ET

RIDER -6.5

St. Peter’s has lost its last four games (0-4 ATS), including an 88-84 home loss to Rider (-3.5) last week. Rider has won its last three games and currently sits a half game behind the lead in the MAAC at 7-2. Rider has gone 11-5-1 ATS this season, and it gets another cover here.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts

>>MORE: See all College Basketball picks

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Friday, January 26, 2018, 8:00 pm ET

MILWAUKEE -5.5

The Bucks on/off numbers are insane with and without Giannis Antetokounmpo. They are 15.1 points per 100 possessions better with Giannis on the court, and coming off of his two game rest, the Greek Freak will be fired up for this one. The Bucks in convincingly. Lay the points.

SportsLine Expert: Galin Dragiev (5-0 in last 5 NBA picks)

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Friday, January 26, 2018, 8:00 pm ET

HOUSTON -4.5

The Rockets are finally back to full health, and Vegas seems to have forgotten just how good they are when Chris Paul and James Harden are both healthy. They have enough big bodies to throw at DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis to slow them down, and that will be the deciding factor in this one. Look for Houston to take this game on the road. Lay the points.

SportsLine Expert: Galin Dragiev (5-0 in last 5 NBA picks)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Friday, January 26, 2018, 8:30 pm ET

SAN ANTONIO -3.5

Philly has won eight of 10, but the spot favors San Antonio. The Spurs are opening a five-game homestand with Kyle Anderson and Pau Gasol playing at a high level. Take San Antonio to cover for the seventh time in its last eight home games.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (11-3-1 in last 15 NBA ATS picks)

>>MORE: See all NBA picks