Five Things You Missed: Astros Win First World Series Title

Ryan Mayer

The end of the 2017 baseball season is upon us after the Houston Astros won 5-1 over the Los Angeles to close out the 2017 World Series in Game 7. Houston’s title has been years in the making, with Sports Illustrated calling it way back in 2014 when the team was coming off of a 51-111 season. As we now stare down a long winter with no baseball, let’s first look back at five things that you might have missed in a World Series that seemed to have everything.

George Springer Ties Record For HRs In World Series



Springer, the Astros top pick in the 2011 draft, had himself a ridiculous Fall Classic in earning the Series MVP award. He had 11 hits in 29 at-bats (.379) and of those 11 hits, five were home runs. The fifth came last night in the top of the 2nd inning, knocking Dodgers starter Yu Darvish out of the game.

That tied Springer with Reggie Jackson (1977) and Chase Utley (2009) for most home runs in one World Series. The homer was also his fourth in four straight games in the same World Series, a feat that had never been accomplished previously. Springer also broke the record for most total bases in a series with 29, a record previously held by Pirates legend Willie Stargell. Oh, by the way, Springer was the featured athlete on that SI cover back in 2014.

Teams Combine To Smash Record For HRs in a Series

While Springer was tying the record for most home runs by an individual in the Fall Classic, the teams were busy blowing past the old record for total home runs hit in a World Series. The two teams combined for 25 home runs in the seven games, beating the previous mark of 21 set in the 2002 series between the Anaheim Angels and San Francisco Giants.

In addition, Springer’s big fly last night helped the Astros set the team record for most in a series at 15. Barry Bonds and those ’02 Giants had 14 in that series with the Angels.

Game 5 Was Insane

While Game 7 was largely devoid of drama as the Astros took an early lead and never looked back, Sunday night’s Game 5 was everything that fans could have wanted and more. The 5:17, ten inning, 13-12 affair ended with Alex Bregman’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th. Here’s a quick look at three of the more ridiculous statistics from the game.

There were seven home runs hit with four of those coming in the seventh inning or later.

It was the second game in World Series history in which each team scored at least 12 runs. The first was in 1993’s Game 4 when the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Philadelphia Phillies 15-14. (courtesy ESPN)

The Astros were the first team in World Series history to hit three game-tying homers in the same game.

That’s not even including things like Cody Bellinger’s three-run bomb.

Or the fact that the teams combined to use 14 pitchers to get through the 10 innings.

Justin Verlander Loses First Game As An Astro In Game 6

We went over Verlander’s dominance since joining Houston in this space last week, but it’s worth reiterating. Following Game 2, the Astros were 10-0 in Verlander’s starts since he joined the team. That streak was kept alive by some late game heroics in Game 2, but still, impressive nonetheless. Verlander was off to a great start through five innings in Game 6 before LA woke up. This time around, the Dodgers got to Verlander, not through home runs, but rather through some small ball.

First, it was an Austin Barnes single. Then, Verlander hit Chase Utley. Chris Taylor followed that with a double to tie the game.

TIE GAME! CT3 with an RBI double in the sixth! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/zM0SVmyL9M — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 1, 2017

Then, Corey Seager got him again with a sacrifice fly to right to score another run and give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. That ended Verlander’s night at six innings, three hits, and two runs both earned. Thanks to a dominant outing from the Dodgers bullpen that went 4.1 innings giving up just two hits, thus ending the Astros unbeaten streak in games Verlander had started. Not that it matters much, because in the end, they got the ring.

Carlos Correa Wins A Ring, Gives A Ring

Speaking of rings, the Astros shortstop got to celebrate the World Series with the rest of his team in the locker room as any newly crowned champion does. But, Correa had a little something extra to celebrate after being interviewed by Ken Rosenthal on the field.

A great day for @TeamCJCorrea just got even better. She said yes! pic.twitter.com/t9MPRcfdQ4 — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2017

I’d say that’s a pretty good night right there. Win a World Series and have the woman of your dreams say yes. Not much in life is ever going to be able to top that.