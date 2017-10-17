CBS Sports Network Adds ‘The Jim Rome Show’ To Lineup

CBS Sports Network has announced that Jim Rome and his CBS Sports Radio show, “The Jim Rome Show,” have been added to the Network’s weekday programming lineup.

The Network will begin simulcasting the nationally syndicated radio show on Tuesday, January 2nd. “The Jim Rome Show” airs Monday through Friday from 12:00 – 3:00 PM ET.

Rome is one of the more respected voices in the world of sports broadcasting. As host of one of the nation’s premiere sports radio talk shows, Rome is well-known for his aggressive, yet informed, rapid-fire dialogue. He is a veteran sports personality with a loyal fan base all around the country, and offers interesting commentary on the day’s hottest topics in sports. He has established himself as a top choice of both athletes and fans when it comes to knowing what’s happening beyond the final score.

Rome joined CBS in 2012. He has contributed across multiple platforms, including previously hosting ROME on CBS Sports Network, and is currently a contributor on THE NFL Today.

“The Jim Rome Show” adds to an already robust lineup of live studio programming on CBS Sports Network. The Network has continued to increase both its original studio and live event coverage this year. CBS Sports Network televises more college football and college basketball games this season than ever before. In addition, the Network has produced a roster of popular studio shows, including THAT OTHER PREGAME SHOW, NFL MONDAY QB, INSIDE COLLEGE FOOTBALL, WFAN’s THE MORNING SHOW WITH BOOMER, WE NEED TO TALK, TIME TO SCHEIN and CBS Sports Radio’s TIKI AND TIERNEY.