Jermell Charlo Ready For Title Bout Against Erickson Lubin

Ryan Mayer

WBC Super Welterweight champion Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo defends his title against number-one contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 27-year-old Charlo is undefeated across 29 professional fights with 14 knockouts in that span, including finishing his last three opponents via KO. The fight will be his third title defense since winning the belt by knocking out John Jackson in May of 2016. Charlo knows that this fight won’t be easy.

“He’s a southpaw, which is already unique, because whenever a right-handed fighter fights a southpaw, their legs are right in front of each other,” said Charlo in an interview with CBS Local. “He’s young, 22 years old. He’s hungry. He has a lot that he wants to accomplish. He wants to win a world title, and the world title that’s on the line is the WBC world title which is the most prestigious title in boxing. And I own it.”

Lubin enters the fight undefeated as well (18-0 13 KOs), with a two-fight knockout streak under his belt. His last bout came in March against Jorge Cota, who he defeated via TKO in the fourth round.

Charlo, a Houston native, saw his town decimated by Hurricane Harvey earlier this year with flooding causing an estimated $30 billion in damage. Many in Houston are still dealing with the aftereffects of the hurricane, and Charlo has seen those effects firsthand, helping out his fellow citizens in the aftermath of the hurricane.

“It was extremely devastating,” said Charlo to CBS Local. “Being from Houston and seeing how the streets and everything is normal when we go to other cities, it was this feeling of ‘man, I just can’t wait to get back home.’ But, it’s that realization that you can’t go home. Certain roads are closed, and you can’t get to your house. Things started changing as time went on, and we were able to eventually not just get back to Houston, but to help out and give back and be there for the ones that need it.”

Charlo-Lubin is part of a three-fight card that will air live on Showtime on Saturday night beginning at 10 p.m. Eastern time. The other two fights on the card feature a WBA Super Welterweight bout between titleholder Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara and undefeated contender Terrell Gausha, along with a IBF Junior Middleweight title fight between champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd and Austin “No Doubt” Trout.