Fan Essentials: Who Will Win The Mayweather-McGregor Fight?

Ryan Mayer

After years of waiting, the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is finally right around the corner. This Saturday, August 26th, the two pugilists will step into the ring in a fight that has been discussed ad nauseum since it was announced. The consensus among fighting experts is that McGregor doesn’t have much of a chance going up against the undefeated Mayweather in his domain. Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped the speculation about how the fight will play out, mostly hinging on which round it will end in.

Can McGregor go the full 12 rounds? Will Mayweather record his first stoppage since knocking out Victor Ortiz in September of 2011? Well, that’s the question that we put to Showtime Boxing announcers and analysts Mauro Ranallo, Al Bernstein and Paulie Malignaggi. The guys have weighed in on every aspect of the fight so far from the keys to winning, to the most exciting aspect, to which fighter won the buildup, and now, they give their thoughts on how long this fight will last on Saturday. To see if the guys are right, you can tune in to Showtime PPV and the new Showtime pay-per-view app on Saturday at 9 pm Eastern time.