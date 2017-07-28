Jon Gruden Is ‘Preparing’ For NFL Coaching Return

July 28, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Jon Gruden, NFL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jon Gruden is preparing to return to the NFL as a head coach.

“I’ve met with several people — I won’t deny that,” Gruden said in an interview with PewterReport.com. “Just about every year I talk about coming back to coach. I’m not in here every day at 4:30 or 4:00 in the morning watching pinball. You know? I’m preparing myself to come back, I am. Every day. I’m preparing to come back.”

Gruden, 53, hasn’t coached since 2008 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He joined ESPN as an NFL color analyst on Monday Night Football in May of 2009.

Read more at CBS Philly: Jon Gruden preparing for return to coaching

