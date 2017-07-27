Three Top Prospects Hit Their First Career Home Runs On Wednesday

By Matt Citak

Wednesday was a special day in baseball, as three of the game’s top prospects each hit their first career home runs.

First we travel to Seattle, where the Mariners welcomed the Red Sox to town. Leading off the top of the third, Boston’s Rafael Devers connected on a 2-1 fastball from Andrew Moore, blasting it over the center field wall to make it 2-0 Boston.

Devers made some Red Sox history with his home run, becoming the first Red Sox player since Daniel Nava in 2010 to hit a home run for his first major league hit. More impressively, Devers, at 20 years and 275 days old, is the youngest Red Sox player to hit a home run since Tony Conigliaro (20 years, 265 days) on September 29, 1965.

When he was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, the third baseman became the youngest player in the majors this season.

“It was surreal. When I got back to the dugout I could barely walk to be honest with you,” Devers told ESPN through an interpreter. “I was just so happy about it. It was just a good moment.”

In only two games with the Red Sox, Devers is 2-for-8 with two walks. The 20-year old appeared in 86 games between Double-A and Triple-A prior to getting called up, and hit .311/.377/.578 with 20 HR, 60 RBI, and 20 doubles. MLB.com ranks Devers as the number four overall prospect.

Next we go to Washington, where the Brewers and Nationals were having a battle of division leaders. With one man on and the Nationals up 8-2 in the top of the ninth, Milwaukee’s Lewis Brinson blasted a 1-1 pitch from Sean Doolittle 461 feet to left field, bringing the Brewers within four.

Brinson was brought up for 14 games in June, but failed to hit one out of the park during that stretch. In his first game since being recalled on Wednesday, the 23-year old collected his first home run, along with his first two career RBI.

The young outfielder has struggled in the big leagues, hitting a mere .118 (4-for-34) in his first 15 games. But don’t lose faith in Brinson quite yet.

In 68 games for Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, he hit .345/.417/.569 with 10 HR, 43 RBI, and 22 doubles, in addition to 11 stolen bases. MLB.com ranks Brinson as the league’s 15th best prospect.

Finally we move to Chicago, where the Cubs and White Sox, fresh off their blockbuster trade that brought Jose Quintana across town to the defending World Series Champions, battled for the city’s bragging rights. With the Cubs up 6-1 in the bottom of the seventh, the White Sox’s Yoan Moncada took a 0-2 breaking ball from Jake Arrieta deep to center field for his first major league trip around the bases.

Moncada’s shot to center carried 417 feet, with an exit velocity of 104.8 mph. He became the first White Sox player to hit his first major league home run against a Cy Young Award-winner since Josh Phegley hit one off David Price on July 5, 2013.