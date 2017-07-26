Mike Tyson Believes McGregor ‘Is Going To Get Killed Boxing’ Mayweather

By Matt Citak

Mike Tyson is the latest to jump into the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather debate. However if you ask the former heavyweight champion, the August 26 battle between the two will not be much of a fight.

“McGregor is going to get killed boxing,” Tyson said on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Boxing? I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that’s what it’s all about: Can the boxer beat the MMA guy?

“[McGregor] put his dumb a– in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out because this guy’s been doing this all his life since he was a baby. [McGregor] can’t kick and grab and stuff. … He’s not going to stand much of a chance.”

Experts and pundits around the country are unanimous over the superfight, with everyone believing the Irish MMA star has absolutely no chance to win. Yet that has not stopped betters from putting their money on him. When speculation of the fight picked up a few months ago, the online sportsbook Bovada set the odds at Mayweather -2250 and McGregor +950. Then on the day the fight became official, the odds dropped to Mayweather -800 and McGregor +500.

With the showdown now exactly one month away, the odds have dropped again, with Mayweather at -550 and McGregor at +375.

While the odds may be moving in a positive direction for McGregor, Tyson believes that any advantage the Irishman held was undone by the rules.

“McGregor took the biggest sucker rules in the history of boxing,” Tyson said.

The retired boxer did say that he believed the fight would be exciting, and although some have deemed it a bit over the top, he loves the circus atmosphere that has been surrounding it.

“Conor is a character. Floyd has never met a character like this,” Iron Mike said.” “I want to say hey, it’s disrespectful, but it’s so funny I can’t.”

In other news involving the main event, Fathom Events and Mayweather Promotions announced on Tuesday that they have partnered to bring the fight, along with the accompanying undercard, to movie theaters around the country.

“The buzz that my fight against Conor McGregor is getting has been great already, so what better way to watch this larger than life event than on the big screen? We brought boxing back to movie theaters eight years ago and it was a huge success,” Mayweather said. “But this event is on a different level and I’m so glad we are giving fans another way to see all the action. Grab your popcorn because this is a fight no one will want to miss.”

The movie theater broadcast of the event, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will begin at 9 p.m. ET. This broadcast will be identical to what home viewers will see on the Showtime pay per view telecast.