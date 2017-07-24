Draymond Green, Conor McGregor Trade Blows On Instagram

By Matt Citak

With everyone taking sides in the great Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather debate, Draymond Green has made it very clear who he is pulling for.

After a photo surfaced of McGregor wearing a Golden State Warriors No. 23 jersey, Green posted the photo on his Instagram account with a caption that read: “We rocking with Floyd bro not you… take that off bruh.”

Green, who currently wears No. 23 for the Warriors, seemed happy to tell McGregor where his allegiance lies. But McGregor, who has shown that he is not one to shy away from trash talk, responded to the All-Star forward’s post by telling him that the No. 23 jersey was actually of former NBA player C.J. Watson, and that he doesn’t even know who Green is. McGregor then told Green that he should “keep hustling and stay in school.”

McGregor would go on to add: “Now ask yourself why I’m rocking C.J. when I don’t know or give a f— about basketball. I dribble heads off the floor. Not a ball. This is no game here kid.”

Mayweather joined the fray by posting: “Splash for the cash #warriors #michigan” on Green’s post.

The reason behind the MMA star wearing Waton’s old jersey stems back to Mayweather’s domestic violence history. Mayweather spent time in prison for beating Josie Harris, the mother to three of his children, in September 2010, according to USA Today. Having split with her, Harris says Mayweather entered her home in the middle of the night and was furious to find messages from Watson on her phone. Mayweather’s son Koraun, 10 at the time, told the Las Vegas Metro PD that he saw his father on top of Harris, hitting and kicker her.

McGregor has referenced Watson on social media in the past as a way of heckling Mayweather.

These comments on Instagram serve as the latest round of insults involving McGregor and Mayweather. The two will battle it out at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26.