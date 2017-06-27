SyncThink Introduces New, Upgraded Version Of Eye Sync Technology

Ryan Mayer

Last week, we brought you the story of EYE-SYNC, a virtual-reality technology that has been helping Stanford, along with several other schools, diagnose concussions more quickly. Now, the company has announced an update to the tech, that has been approved by the FDA, and now includes testing for not only ocular impairment like the original device, but also vestibular balance testing and the latest sports concussion assessment tool (SCAT 5). In addition, the company has added a cloud-based analytics platform that allows for faster results from the test.

The biggest advantage of EYE-SYNC is the ability for sports medicine professionals and training staffs to make immediate decisions on the sideline as to whether to remove an athlete from action.

“The EYE-SYNC technology works as a method of surveillance, assessment, and recovery to reduce the risk of injury for those in all walks of life. There is no way to cheat this technology to convince medical professionals that you aren’t injured when you are, and that’s a giant step to making athletes safer,” said Dr. Jamshid Ghajar, Stanford University Clinical Professor of Neurosurgery, Chief Scientific Adviser and Founder of SyncThink via press release Monday. “We have to be able to access objective information to make clinical decisions regarding brain health and this next generation of EYE-SYNC delivers just that.”

The updated version of EYE-SYNC will be provided to users of the first generation of the technology along with training in the use of the newer version.