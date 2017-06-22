Ryan Doherty On His Path To Volleyball, AVP Tour

By Sydney Cantor

Professional beach volleyball player Ryan Doherty actually stumbled upon the sport by accident. After a successful college baseball career at Notre Dame and a short-lived minor league stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Doherty was crashing on a friend’s couch and didn’t have much to do to occupy his time. That is, until Ryan and his buddy found a volleyball court and a cheap ball, and from that day forward Doherty was hooked on the sport.

An athlete his entire life, Doherty believes the best advice he ever received was that “life isn’t a dress rehearsal” and that there’s no practice round. With this mantra in mind, Doherty has quickly risen through the ranks and has played matches on four continents and 16 countries since turning professional in 2010.

Today, you can find Doherty setting and spiking on the United States’ premier beach volleyball tour, the AVP. This summer, the AVP tour will take place in several major cities from coast-to-coast. Be sure to catch the dynamic 7-footer at a beach near you.

2017 AVP Tour

6/22-6/25 – Seattle, WA

7/8-7/9 – San Francisco, CA

7/20-7/23 – Hermosa Beach, CA

8/17-8/20 – Manhattan Beach, CA

8/31-9/3 – Chicago, IL

