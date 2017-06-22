CBS Sports To Air ‘King B’s Hot Seat’ Special With Billy Jenkins On July 2

By Ryan Mayer

Nine-year-old British host Billy Jenkins, the youngest person to wear a CBS Sports blazer, is getting his own special. King B’s Hot Seat will air on Sunday, July 2, leading into the network’s coverage of the Quicken Loans National, to be played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland.

Jenkins talks with PGA Tour players Jim Furyk, Boo Weekley, Brandt Snedeker and Wesley Bryan using his own unique style of interviewing. He will also chat with CBS Sports’ golf analysts Nick Faldo and Gary McCord. Look out for “golf cart karaoke” with Faldo, Jenkins’ version of Carpool Karaoke, and magic tricks with McCord. Tune in for these antics and much, much more.

The special with Jenkins was recorded at RBC Heritage, played April 13-16 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The child host also appeared as a young Prince Charles in the Netflix series The Crown.

CBS Sports golf coverage continues this weekend with rounds three and four of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.