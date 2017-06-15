Blimp Goes Down During First Round Of US Open

Ryan Mayer

Golf’s second major tournament got started today out at Erin Hills Golf Club in Wisconsin. As the big names got their rounds started in the Thursday morning hours by stacking up the birdies, the public’s attention was instead focused on the skies as a blimp went down. According to people that took the video of the events, at least one person parachuted out of the blimp.

The blimp has been identified as an advertiser’s blimp according to CBS 58 in Milwaukee, not one affiliated with the FOX broadcast of the event.

A blimp unaffiliated with the #USOpen or @FOXSports has crashed near Erin Hills. Pilot was injured and first responders are on the scene. — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2017

CBS 58 reports that the blimp was one operated by the company AirSign and PenFed Credit Union was the company using the blimp to advertise. Paramedics have responded and are tending to the victim of the crash.

Paramedics tending to victim of blimp crash at U.S. Own pic.twitter.com/5j2QtoS6k2 — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 15, 2017

No word yet on what caused the blimp to crash to the ground. Play was unaffected by the blimp crash as the blimp was not over the course at the time that it went down.