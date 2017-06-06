ShoBox: The New Generation Presents Doubleheader To Celebrate Boxing Hall Of Fame Weekend

Ryan Mayer

This weekend is a special one in the boxing world as the International Boxing Hall of Fame will be inducting its Class of 2017 on Sunday in Canastota, NY. This year’s class includes SHOWTIME Boxing announcers Barry Tompkins and Steve Farhood in the “Observer” category alongside boxing legends Evander Holyfield, Marco Antonio Barrera and Johnny Tapia.

To celebrate the event, ShoBox: The New Generation has put together a doubleheader of fights at the Turning Stone Resort Casino on Friday night, June 9th, that will air live on SHOWTIME at 10:30 pm Eastern Time. Tompkins and Farhood will be on the broadcast along with fellow Hall of Famers Al Bernstein and Jimmy Lennon Jr. as four up-and-coming prospects look to put on a show on Hall of Fame weekend.

In the main event, a pair of undefeated super lightweights do battle as Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (19-0, 16 KOs) and Joel Diaz Jr. (23-0, 19 KOs) meet to determine which man will continue his ascent up the ladder in the division. Both fighters are coming off of knockouts in their last fights, Prograis’ in the first round against Wilfrido Buelvas in February and Diaz Jr. against Mario Beltre last November.

The co-main event is a super middleweight bout between Canadian Steve Rolls (15-0, 9 KOs) and American Desmond “D’Bestatit” Nicholson (17-1-1, 16 KOs). Rolls last appearance on ShoBox was a TKO victory in the fourth round over Steed Woodall in 2015, and he has stopped each of his two opponents since in the fifth round or earlier. For Nicholson, he has showcased impressive knockout power in his career with 10 of his 16 KOs coming in the first round.

The event takes place this Friday, June 9th, at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY just a short drive away from the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Tompkins an Farhood will be joined on the broadcast by former world champion Raul Marquez.