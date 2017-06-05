Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed As Cover Star Of FIFA 18

Tom Bogert, CBS Local Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo is running out of awards to win and records to break. One of the few honors he had yet to be graced with, albeit a minor one, was being annointed as the cover star of the popular EA Sports’ FIFA series. But that’ll change with FIFA 18, EA announced today.

An initial trailer was released along with the cover, where he shines alone.

OFFICIAL: EA Sports have released the artwork for FIFA 18, with Cristiano Ronaldo as the cover star. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1vZJtkTVz1 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 5, 2017

It’s been quite a successful year for the international superstar. Last June, he lifted his first major international trophy with Portugal, winning the European Championship. This was just after he’d won the greatest club achievement by winning the Champions League in 2016 with Real Madrid. This season, he led Madrid to win the Spanish league title and yet another Champions League triumph.

On an individual level, this season he won the 2016 Ballon D’or (best player in Europe), scored his 600th career goal, broke the record for most goals in club European competitions as well as breaking the record for most goals scored across the top five European leagues.

Your move, Lionel Messi.