Massarotti: Matt Harvey Going Downhill Fast

By Tony Massarotti

“First off, as I just did with my teammates and all the coaches, I apologized for my actions and I do apologize for my actions. Obviously I’m extremely embarrassed by my actions.”

—New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey in his opening statement to reporters yesterday

Well I guess we got that out of the way. And so that’s that. Matt Harvey apologized for his actions, and he does apologize for actions, and he’s obviously embarrassed by — you guessed it — his actions.

Here’s what he should really be embarrassed by:

His pitching.

Earth to Harvey: you stink. Truth be told, you’ve stunk for a while. Since a 2015 season in which Harvey went 13-7 with a 2.71 ERA to help get the Mets to the World Series, he is a combined 6-12 with a 4.93 ERA. In 127.2 innings, Harvey has allowed 143 hits, 15 home runs and 38 walks while striking out just 96. And this year, in his last two outings, Harvey has allowed 13 hits, 12 runs, eight walks and two homers in 9.2 innings.

At least now we know why.

It’s bad enough that Harvey doesn’t respect his teammates.

But he doesn’t respect his own ability either.

Before anyone brings up the injuries… stop. Guys who have been hurt or undergone surgeries are supposed to have greater perspective, not less. And they certainly are not supposed to go out partying until 4 a.m., then hit the golf course before deciding that they won’t show up for work under the guise of having a headache.

Were this the first time that Harvey demonstrated such idiocy, we might more easily shrug it off. But when you have a history — and based on the Mets’ response, the history is longer than we know — well, you get what you deserve.

So what caused this latest derailment? Who knows. And who cares. Maybe, as Page Six reported, Harvey was broken up by the photos of former gal pal Adriana Lima with New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman at the Met Gala. Whatever. The point is that it’s always something with Harvey, who has already frittered away arguably the best years of his career.

Seriously, take a good look. Harvey is already 28. By the time he hits free agency at the end of the 2018 season, he’ll be approaching 30. Any team with half a brain would have been reluctant to invest in Harvey anyway as he entered his 30s, but now Harvey has given them even more reason to back away.

If the Mets are smart, of course, they’ll dump Harvey in the weeks leading up to this year’s annual trading deadline, if for no other reason than the fact that he’s acted like a meathead. Already, the Mets this year have dealt with the extended loss of Noah Syndergaard. In the process, the return of Harvey became even more important to their success. This is a Mets team that played in the World Series two years ago, that had been on the doorstep of a championship. They now look to be in complete disarray.

In the end, here’s what I know: if I’m the general manager of a team with serious championship hopes, I wouldn’t want Harvey. I certainly don’t want the guy. And based on recent performance, I absolutely, positively do not want the pitcher.

How are those for actions?

Tony Massarotti is an avid Boston sports fan and has covered sports in Boston for more than 15 years for both the Boston Herald and Boston Globe. He now serves as a co-host on afternoon drive on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston. He was a two-time Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year as voted by his peers and has written four books, including “Big Papi,” the New York Times-bestselling memoirs of David Ortiz. You can follow Tony @tonymassarotti.