WATCH: Kenny Smith Pours Champagne On Charles Barkley To Celebrate Emmy

Ryan Mayer

The Inside the NBA crew on TNT is well know for running a loose, fun-loving show. Host Ernie Johnson along with analysts Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley provide plenty of entertaining moments throughout the NBA year. Last night was no exception.

The winners of the Emmys for Sports were announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in New York last night and among those to take home the golden statues was the venerable Sir Charles. The Inside the NBA guys were on air for Game 5 of the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs series, but that didn’t stop them from celebrating. Fellow analyst Kenny Smith made sure that Charles got the proper celebration for taking home the award.

It’s not the first time that Kenny has poured champagne on Charles while on set, as he had pulled the same stunt the last time Barkley took home an Emmy. That’s why Charles could be heard saying “I’m going to kill you, man” to Kenny as he was pulling the bottles from underneath the desk. However, that clearly didn’t stop Kenny and Shaq got in on the fun with a couple of hard taps to Barkley’s head as the champagne was falling.

Of course, this being the Inside the NBA crew, Smith couldn’t resist getting in a shot at Chuck for never winning a title. That suit is going to need multiple dry cleanings at least and maybe, might just need to get trashed. But, hey, congrats on the win!