Top 5 NHL Alternate Jerseys We’ll Miss the Most

Alyssa Naimoli

Adidas is fully taking over as the NHL’s jersey supplier beginning next season and years worth of Reebok jerseys will soon be the past. While a new jersey supplier means the possibility of new jersey designs, Adidas has announced it will only have two jerseys created per NHL team next season and the alternate jersey that many love will be gone indefinitely.

Sure, not every team indulges in the third jersey trend but the teams that do have a fan-favorite alternate jersey will have to bid them farewell. Alternate jerseys were always created in an effort to make a fun fan-appeal sweater and they will be missed as they leave the teams’ locker rooms.

While the Edmonton Oilers pleasantly surprised fans by promoting their orange alternate jersey to their permanent home jersey for next season, the other third jerseys weren’t so lucky. Here are the top five alternate jerseys that fans throughout the league will miss most.

The Ottawa Senators’ Throwback Stripes

There isn’t a single other NHL team that has a jersey fully banded and striped with the team’s colors, which is what makes the Senators’ third jersey stand out so much. Ottawa introduced the striped, but concise, jersey to their locker rooms in 2011 and they’ve been throwback favorites ever since.

Ottawa created the alternate design as an homage to the original Ottawa Senators franchise that lasted from 1917 to 1934 before poor following and weak play sent the team packing. Regardless, this throwback jersey was perfect for every Ottawa fan and every hockey fan who loved bringing the NHL’s history into the mix.

Anaheim’s Mighty Ducks

Once upon a time, Disney took their crack at owning a sports team following the success of their hockey film, The Mighty Ducks. In typical Disney fashion they brought their movie to life. It didn’t last however though and the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim soon became, just, the Anaheim Ducks.

This didn’t stop the team from honoring their roots with their third jersey design in 2015. This orange alternate jersey featured the original teams’ Mighty Ducks logo on the chest and instantly became a team favorite.

Tampa Bay ‘Bolts’

The Tampa Bay Lightning have had pretty consistent jersey designs since joining the NHL in 1992, but their alternate jersey design was truly a mix up for the team’s attire. In 2008, the team introduced their alternate ‘Bolts’ jersey which featured the team’s nickname diagonal across the front, and in 2014 it became all black.

The Bolts jersey has become a league favorite. After all, the clean yet bold design is enough to make any jersey lover want one of their own. The all-black look of the third jersey was powerful and strong, like their team, and was instantly a favorite sweater.

Colorado’s Cool Throwback

The Colorado Avalanche introduced their Colorado Rockies throwback alternate jersey in 2015 in a design that merged the team’s colors with Colorado’s original franchise. The Rockies’ crest is on the front with the Avs’ signature maroon and white alongside navy.

This jersey became a favorite because it has a classic design in a cool fashion. The throwback crest is a piece of history for NHL die hards and the team’s colors are original and on full display. While a lot of NHL fans might not root for Colorado, it can be hard to ignore a jersey this nice.

New York Rangers’ Heritage

The New York Rangers retired their former and incredibly cool third jersey, the Liberty jersey, in 2007 and replaced it a few years later with the Heritage jersey. The Heritage jersey is a dark navy sweater with ‘New York’ diagonally across the front with the inscriptions ‘Established in 1926’ and the numbers of all retired jerseys on the inside.

Sure, this design isn’t as fun as the other third jerseys on the list but the Rangers aren’t a team to mix up what works and have had the same, pretty much identical, jerseys since 1926. The team is pretty resistant to change, so this deviating third option became a classy favorite through the league.