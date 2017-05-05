CBS Sports Releases New Promos For The ‘Voice Of Golf’ Campaign

Ryan Mayer

Jim Nantz, Nick Faldo, Gary McCord… Golf fans have come to know the CBS Sports crew of commentators who call some of the sport’s biggest events each year. But there’s another side to them.

CBS Sports is highlighting the golf personalities who elevate the game and what they’re like away from the course in the revitalized “Voice of Golf” campaign. Along with 16 PGA Tour golf events airing on the network over the spring and summer months, and the PGA Championship, the season’s final major, CBS Sports is giving viewers a unique view into the lives of their six commentators.

Nantz, Faldo and McCord, as well as Ian Baker-Finch, Peter Kostis and Dottie Pepper all appear in the new “Voice of Golf” promos. And the group gets themselves into some unusual situations away from the golf course.

In one promo, they head to Nantz’s backyard, where he’s surprised by a couple of visitors. In another, the crew calls a wedding, analyzing the festivities for the bride and groom on their big day.

Here’s a look behind the scenes:

The promos started with the RBC Heritage a few weeks ago and will run through the Northern Trust in late August. For the latest, head over to CBS Sports’ YouTube page.