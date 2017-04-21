WATCH: Bucks Played Barney Theme Song During Raptors Intros Before Game 3

Ryan Mayer

There’s always a certain amount of gamesmanship that takes place during pregame warm ups at sporting events. The home team will often play music designed to poke fun at or distract their opponents often to the delight of the home fans. During last night’s Game 3 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors, the Bucks went straight for the joke by playing the theme song from the children’s show, Barney, during player introductions for the Raptors.

Milwaukee is playing the Barney theme music during the Raptors' player introductions 😂 pic.twitter.com/dMTz1Npj5p — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) April 21, 2017

Twitter loved it.

The #Bucks played the Barney theme song when they introduced the #Raptors starters last night. That, my friends, is epic savagery. #WellDone — Michael Scobey (@michaelscobey) April 21, 2017

So you're telling me the Bucks CLOWNED the Raptors by playing the Barney Theme song during intros..AND are up 30 at halftime? — NBA Reloaded™ (@NBAReloaded) April 21, 2017

100% savage, Bucks have 0 chill 😂😂 the bucks played barney theme song during the raptors player introduction #nbaplayoffs — WILLIAM (@williaamflores) April 21, 2017

The Bucks made a statement on the floor as well blowing out the Raptors 104-77 to take a 2-1 series lead. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals. I’d be willing to bet we’ll hear the Barney theme song again on Monday night when the teams return to the floor at the Bradley Center.