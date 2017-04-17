Joshua-Klitschko Bout To Air Live On Showtime, Set To Be Biggest Heavyweight Fight In 15 Years

Alyssa Naimoli

Showtime Sports has released their full spring boxing schedule, which includes seven world championship fights, and one of the biggest fights in years between heavyweights Anthony Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) and Wladimir Klitschko (64-4, 53 KOs).

The Joshua-Klitschko bout, the heavyweight world championship fight of the century, is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 in London’s Wembley Stadium. The matchup will air at 4:15 p.m. ET live on Showtime. (HBO will air a pre-recorded telecast of the fight at 10:45 p.m. ET that same evening.) Showtime Boxing is Joshua’s official U.S. broadcast partner.

Joshua and Klitschko’s fight is slated to be the biggest heavyweight title fight since Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson met 15 years ago and will draw a crowd of more than 90,000 fans. On the line when these two meet will be Joshua’s IBF World Championship and the vacant IBO and WBA World Championships.

This monumental event isn’t the only blockbuster fight coming to Showtime this spring/summer. Prior to the Heavyweight World Championship will be the first of two welterweight bouts with world title implications.

On Saturday, April 22, Andre Berto (31-4, 24 KOs) will face Shawn Porter (26-2, 16 KOs) in the WBC Welterweight World Title Eliminator on Showtime. The winner of this fight will go on to challenge Unified World Champion Keith Thurman for the Welterweight World title.

MORE: Andre Berto and Shawn Porter discuss their upcoming welterweight bout on April 22

In the can’t-miss co-feature, Jermell Charlo (28-0, 13 KOs) takes on Charles Hatley (26-1-1, 18 KOs) in the WBC Super Welterweight World Championship. The card will also feature the Showtime debut of heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz and Amanda Serrano’s attempt at becoming the first woman to win world titles in five different weight classes.

Showtime will also present a unique boxing a ‘day-to-night’ event on Saturday, May 20. At 5 p.m. ET, recently crowned world champ Gervonta Davis will, for the first time, defend his world title in London. The boxing continues at 8 p.m. ET in a doubleheader that will feature featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr. and former world champ Andre Dirrell in separate bouts.

“Showtime continues its unmatched commitment to the sport. There simply is no other network in boxing delivering world-class events on a consistent basis,” said Stephen Espinoza, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Showtime Sports.

Showtime’s announcement of the spring boxing schedule marks the network’s continued dedication to the sport of boxing. The network has planned an unparalleled schedule and blockbuster features for boxing fans.

The network also announced plans for separate events featuring four-division world champion Adrien Broner and WBC Lightweight World Champion Mikey Garcia, which will take place over the summer.

“Our 2017 schedule includes some 15 live boxing telecasts, 14 world championship fights, with champions and challengers squaring off in boxing’s deepest weight divisions. We continue to break the glass ceiling on women’s boxing, deliver the biggest bouts from overseas and see champions take on tough contenders to unify divisions,” said Espinoza. “We are proud to be re-shaping the boxing landscape both in and out of the ring.”

Here’s the complete schedule, courtesy of Showtime.

All Times EST

Saturday, April 22 – 9:30 p.m. ET

Main Event: Andre Berto (31-4, 24 KOs) vs. Shawn Porter (26-2, 16 KOs) – WBC Welterweight World Title Eliminator

Co-Feature: Jermell Charlo (28-0, 13 KOs) vs. Charles Hatley (26-1-1, 18 KOs) – WBC Super Welterweight World Championship

Saturday, April 29 – 4:15 p.m. ET

Main Event: Anthony Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) vs. Wladimir Klitschko (64-4, 53 KOs) – IBF and vacant (Super) WBA Heavyweight World Championship

Saturday, May 20 – 5 p.m. ET

Main Event: Gervonta Davis (17-0, 16 KOs) vs. Liam Walsh (21-0, 14 KOs) – IBF Super Featherweight World Championship

Saturday, May 20 – 8 p.m. ET

Main Event: Gary Russell Jr. (21-1, 16 KOs) vs. Oscar Escandon (25-2, 17 KOs) – WBC Featherweight World Championship

Co-Features: Andre Dirrell (25-2, 16 KOs) vs. José Uzcátegui (26-1, 22 KOs) – IBF Super Middleweight Interim World Championship

Rances Barthelemy (25-0, 13 KOs) vs. Kiryl Relikh (21-1, 19 KOs) – WBA Super Lightweight Eliminator

Saturday, May 27 – TBD

Main Event: Kell Brook (36-1, 25 KOs) vs. Errol Spence Jr. (21-0, 19 KOs) – IBF Welterweight World Championship

Saturday, June 3 – TBD

Main Event: Adonis Stevenson (28-1, 23 KOs) vs. Andrzej Fonfara (29-4, 17 KOs) II – WBC Light Heavyweight World Championship

Co-Main: Eleider Alvarez (22-0, 11 KOs) vs. Jean Pascal (31-4-1, 18 KOs) – WBC Silver Light Heavyweight Title

Friday, June 9 – 10 p.m. ET

Main Event: Joel Diaz Jr. (23-0, 19 KOs) vs. Abel Ramos (17-2-2, 12 KOs) – 10 Round Super Lightweight Bout

The spring schedule will kick off on Wednesday, April 19 and will run through Saturday, May 27, with two features later in the Summer. The presentations will be free to SHOWTIME subscribers and will feature several big headliners and live events.