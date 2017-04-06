Andre Berto On Mayweather-McGregor: Hard To Think He Could Beat Floyd

Bryan Altman

With each passing day, a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC superstar Conor McGregor seems more and more like a possibility.

Today, Dana White told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Mannix that he thinks we’ll see the unprecedented bout between Mayweather-McGregor happen possibly as soon as this year.

But the question still remains: will this actually be a good fight? Can Conor McGregor really box toe-to-toe with the undefeated (49-0) Floyd Mayweather?

One man who knows Mayweather in the ring as well as anyone is Andre Berto.

Berto, who’s preparing for his own major bout on April 22 against fellow welterweight Shawn Porter, which will air exclusively on Showtime, was the last man to fight Mayweather before the latter’s retirement (Mayweather won via unanimous decision).

While Berto conceded that anything could happen if the two meet in the ring, he doesn’t think that McGregor would stand much of a chance if this fight actually were to go down.

“At the end of the day man, it’s boxing, anything can happen,” Berto said in a phone interview. “You have fighters like myself, [Manny] Pacquiao and all these guys that have been boxing all our lives, and we couldn’t catch up to him. So it’s kind of hard to think that Conor — who does a lot of other disciplines, boxing isn’t his first discipline. So it’s kind of hard to think that he can catch up to him.”

Even though the fight might be one-sided, Berto has no illusions as to why the two fighters are so eager to get in the ring and make this thing happen.

“At the end of the day, Floyd and those guys right now in their careers, if it makes money it makes sense,” Berto explained. “Just Floyd in general, in the boxing game he doesn’t have too much more to prove. Right now he’s just trying to cash out man. If it makes money it makes sense, and a fight like that? It would be huge man. It would be a huge circus. People are definitely going to tune in, and both sides are definitely going to make s***loads of money.”

As far as his experience fighting Mayweather goes, Berto recalled that it was “a circus,” and the hardest part in the aftermath of the fight was getting back to normal after the high-profile nature of the bout.

“During the fight… I didn’t take any damage during the fight,” Berto said of his bout with Mayweather. “It was more trying to recover mentally and just trying to get my life back in order. Going into the situation fighting Floyd, you go into his circus man, and it’s a real circus. You get phone calls, people trying to contact you that you haven’t talked to in years. It comes with a lot of media attention, and it comes to a lot of craziness… it came with a lot.”

One could only imagine the scale of the circus that looms if and when the fight between Mayweather and McGregor becomes official.