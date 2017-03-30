LISTEN: Triple H: ‘Those 20 Minutes, That’s Your Passion’

Alyssa Naimoli

With WrestleMania 33 just days away, Triple H sat down with Joe DeFranco on the newest episode of Industrial Strength to talk all things training, inspiration and preparation. Triple H is set to battle Seth Rollins in a non-sanctioned (anything-goes) match just announced this week.

“The thing for me is the challenge of doing it [getting in better shape every year],” said Triple H. “Whether it be for WrestleMania, or whatever, setting that goal and accomplishing that goal.”

Triple H spoke about overcoming nerve damage during his training and doing what he could to work around injuries he’s suffered in and around the squared circle. Triple H confirmed he remains dedicated to his plan.

“I set out to be in the best shape that I can be, and what’s different around 47 [is] that you gotta work around whatever issues your have. And for me, one thing that was bothering me for a long time during the year was an impinged nerve,” said Triple H.

Triple H’s opponent this weekend, Seth Rollins, is returning from surgery to repair his MCL. And the match’s setup — Triple H guiding Rollins to greatness only to have him give it all away — incorporates the knee injury. The theme of working through (and around) injury will show up in front of the camera too.

Triple H told DeFranco that giving up boxing during his training was a ‘big thing’ for him because he “gets bored doing long-duration cardio without anything else.” He also turned to blood-flow restriction cuffs to keep his strength up.

“This year [he] had the opportunity to beta test for this company, for blood-flow restriction cuffs, [so he] started the cuffs and was able to train around [his injury],” which made his training process more effective.

“For a kick we measured my arm from the time we started to the time we finished, which was 12 minutes,” said Triple H. “And my arms were an inch bigger of just blood pumping inside that muscle; it was an ungodly amount of pump.”

Triple H doesn’t do any slow-motion exercises like meditation or Tai Chi. The only time he engages in slow exercises is early in the morning.

“I have this routine where I get out of bed and move really slowly to the other room, the bathroom,” said Triple H. “It’s sorta like Tai Chi, [more] like a turtle crossing the beach.”

Jokes aside, Triple H stressed that all of us should strive to be motivated because “everybody has the same opportunity to [wake up] everyday and do something [and] make something happen.”

“You gotta get yourself up, you gotta go, you’ve got stuff to do,” said Triple H. “Could I hit snooze, roll over and go back to bed? Yeah, but it won’t get me anywhere but back to sleep.”

Triple H stated that you need to “find what you’re passionate about and follow that. It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t seem like it’ll bring you wealth, it’ll make you happy, and the rest will follow.”

“There’s a big thing in our business, in the WWE, where you get to go to the ring for 15-20 minutes each night. Those 20 minutes, in front of that crowd with that fanbase going crazy, that’s your passion,” said Triple H. “That’s what you do, that’s what you love. The other 23 hours [those are things] you put up with to get to the 20 minutes of your passion.”