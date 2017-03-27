WATCH: Luke Maye Gets Standing Ovation In Class

Ryan Mayer

At times, it’s easy to forget that the players we see becoming March icons every year are also still students with classes that they have to go to in between tournament games. This morning, we got a perfect reminder of that courtesy of the hero of North Carolina fans everywhere, sophomore Luke Maye.

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last 24 hours, Maye hit the game winning shot to send the Tar Heels to the Final Four with just 0.3 seconds left in their Elite Eight contest against Kentucky on Sunday. On Monday, like college students everywhere, Maye had a class to get to. When he arrived, he was greeted warmly.

Where was Luke Maye the morning after his game-winning shot? In class. (via @JackSewell_) pic.twitter.com/6hFHBLzfwj — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 27, 2017

That has to be an awesome feeling for Maye. Perhaps more impressively, as the video (courtesy of Jack Sewell) notes, it was an 8 a.m. class that Maye was able to make it to despite having to travel back from Memphis following yesterday’s win. I don’t know about you, but I had a hard enough time getting up for an 8 a.m. class in college without playing on a basketball team in the NCAA tournament.