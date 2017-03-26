Darius Rucker Cries Tears Of Joy After South Carolina Win, Twitter Reacts

Ryan Mayer

The South Carolina Gamecocks clinched their first appearance in the Final Four in school history with a 77-70 win over the Florida Gators on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. The moment was cause for celebration of course for many South Carolina fans, but also an emotional one for others. One of those people to be overcome with the emotion of the moment was country star Darius Rucker.

Rucker, 50, is a native of Charleston, South Carolina and attended South Carolina before beginning his music career. He’s a well known Gamecocks supporter and made sure that he was in attendance at MSG for this game. Following the final buzzer, the tv broadcast showed Rucker celebrating and crying tears of joy.

Darius Rucker is crying pic.twitter.com/s5DYg0i6YA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 26, 2017

It’s a cool moment to see a celebrity overcome with the emotions that sports fans feel all the time when their team wins or loses. Twitter also took it as an opportunity to make plenty of jokes.

There were numerous allusions to Rucker’s song “Only Wanna Be With You” from his Hootie and the Blowfish days.

Or to the group’s “Let Her Cry” song.

Jokes aside, we’ve all felt what Darius is feeling right now, and that made the Twitterverse love Darius even more.

@SInow didn't think i could like Darius Rucker any more than i already did…but i was wrong…now I do, even more! True fan. — Deborah Courtney (@debccourtney) March 26, 2017

How can anyone dislike Darius Rucker? — Beau Badon (@TheBeauRegard) March 26, 2017