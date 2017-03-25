Jordan Bell Throws Down Nasty Dunk At One End, Rushes Back For Rejection On Defense

Jordan Bell has been one of the most outstanding players of the tournament for the Oregon Ducks. In the Sweet 16, Bell threw down a pair of ferocious dunks and finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and he’s already made his presence felt in the Elite 8 against the top team remaining seeding wise in Kansas.
Payton Pritchard made a gorgeous spin move from the baseline and dished it to a streaking Bell, who laid down a vicious one-handed jam.
But Bell was far from done and continued the sequence with a block at the other end of the court, seemingly teleporting across the court to get back in time and make the play.
Impressive stuff from Bell, who clearly is on a mission to get his team into the Final Four.