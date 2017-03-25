Jordan Bell Throws Down Nasty Dunk At One End, Rushes Back For Rejection On Defense

March 25, 2017 9:24 PM
Jordan Bell has been one of the most outstanding players of the tournament for the Oregon Ducks. In the Sweet 16, Bell threw down a pair of ferocious dunks and finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and he’s already made his presence felt in the Elite 8 against the top team remaining seeding wise in Kansas.

Payton Pritchard made a gorgeous spin move from the baseline and dished it to a streaking Bell, who laid down a vicious one-handed jam.

But Bell was far from done and continued the sequence with a block at the other end of the court, seemingly teleporting across the court to get back in time and make the play.

Impressive stuff from Bell, who clearly is on a mission to get his team into the Final Four.

