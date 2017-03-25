Jordan Bell Throws Down Nasty Dunk At One End, Rushes Back For Rejection On Defense

Bryan Altman

Jordan Bell has been one of the most outstanding players of the tournament for the Oregon Ducks. In the Sweet 16, Bell threw down a pair of ferocious dunks and finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and he’s already made his presence felt in the Elite 8 against the top team remaining seeding wise in Kansas.

Payton Pritchard made a gorgeous spin move from the baseline and dished it to a streaking Bell, who laid down a vicious one-handed jam.

Jordan Bell with the DEVASTATING throw down! #Elite8 pic.twitter.com/WbHB8SUi2x — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 26, 2017

But Bell was far from done and continued the sequence with a block at the other end of the court, seemingly teleporting across the court to get back in time and make the play.

You have players that are everywhere then you have players that are LITERALLY everywhere. Jordan Bell is LITERALLY everywhere #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ZmLwYyg8Fp — Thiago Scabbia (@TScabbia) March 26, 2017

Impressive stuff from Bell, who clearly is on a mission to get his team into the Final Four.